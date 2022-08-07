  • Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok hits 157-yard tee shot to 6 feet at Wyndham

