Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hickok got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hickok hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.