  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kiradech Aphibarnrat's 181-yard approach settles in close at Wyndham

