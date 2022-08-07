Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Aphibarnrat's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.