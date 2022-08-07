Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Tway chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tway had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Tway's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

Tway tee shot went 137 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Tway had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.