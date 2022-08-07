Kelly Kraft shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kraft hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kraft's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.