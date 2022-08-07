Keith Mitchell comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Mitchell finished his round tied for 54th at 5 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

Keith Mitchell tee shot went 139 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mitchell had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.