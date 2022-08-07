K.H. Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, K.H. Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lee's 125 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 3 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.