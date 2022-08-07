Justin Rose putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Justin Rose hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Justin Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Rose to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Rose had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rose chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.