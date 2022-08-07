Justin Lower shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Justin Lower hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Lower had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.