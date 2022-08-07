Joseph Bramlett shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 68th at 3 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Bramlett hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bramlett's 188 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.