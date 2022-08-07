Joohyung Kim shoots 9-under 61 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Joohyung Kim hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Kim hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 8 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 7 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 7 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 8 under for the round.