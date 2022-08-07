Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Jonathan Byrd in the final round at the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Byrd finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Jonathan Byrd hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Byrd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Byrd's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Byrd hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.