John Huh putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, John Huh hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 2nd at 15 under with Sungjae Im; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 fourth, John Huh's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.

Huh stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 235-yard par-3 12th. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.