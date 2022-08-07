Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 81st at 3 over; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

Dahmen got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Dahmen hit his 218 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.