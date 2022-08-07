Jason Dufner shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Jason Dufner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 over; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Dufner had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Dufner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dufner had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.