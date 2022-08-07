Jared Wolfe shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Jared Wolfe hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day in 75th at 1 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolfe had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wolfe's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Wolfe had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wolfe's 179 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wolfe had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.