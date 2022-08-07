  • Jared Wolfe shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jared Wolfe nearly aces No. 16 at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.