James Hahn shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hahn's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.