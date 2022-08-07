Bogey-free 4-under 66 by J.T. Poston in the final round at the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Poston finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ben Griffin and Davis Riley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, J.T. Poston's 97 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Poston hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.