Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.