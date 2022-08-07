Harry Higgs delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Wyndham Championship

Harry Higgs hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Higgs finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.