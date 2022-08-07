  • Harry Higgs delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs hits 158-yard tee shot to 2 feet at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.