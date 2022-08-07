Doc Redman delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Doc Redman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Redman finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Redman hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 6 under for the round.