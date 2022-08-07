Davis Riley shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Davis Riley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 second, Riley's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Riley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Riley's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Riley got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.