  • David Skinns finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    David Skinns hits tee shot to within 5 feet at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.