David Skinns finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, David Skinns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day in 80th at 2 over; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Skinns's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.