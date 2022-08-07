David Lipsky shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, David Lipsky hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 25th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 11th, Lipsky's 200 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Lipsky chipped in his third shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 4 under for the round.