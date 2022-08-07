Corey Conners shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Corey Conners hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.