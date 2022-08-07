Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 50th at 6 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout hit his 102 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.