Chris Stroud putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Stroud hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stroud finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Chris Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Stroud to 1 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Stroud hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stroud's 128 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.