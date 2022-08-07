Chris Gotterup putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Gotterup hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Chris Gotterup hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Gotterup to even-par for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gotterup's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gotterup had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.