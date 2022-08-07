Chez Reavie shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Reavie hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Reavie's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Reavie's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reavie had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.