Chesson Hadley shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Hadley's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hadley's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hadley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadley had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hadley's 223 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 6 under for the round.