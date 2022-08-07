Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 64th at 3 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ben Griffin and Davis Riley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Hoffman's 157 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoffman's 107 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hoffman tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 54 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.