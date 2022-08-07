Cameron Percy shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Cameron Percy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

Percy stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 174-yard par-3 third. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Percy's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Percy had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 5 under for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 4 under for the round.