Callum Tarren shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Callum Tarren hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 242 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Tarren chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tarren had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Tarren missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Tarren chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Tarren hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Tarren hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 6 under for the round.