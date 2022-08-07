Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stuard's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.