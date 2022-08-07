  • Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard chips in to save par after missing his tee shot into the left pine straw and escaping trouble at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard’s chip-in saves working man’s par at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard chips in to save par after missing his tee shot into the left pine straw and escaping trouble at the par-4 18th hole.