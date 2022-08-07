-
Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard’s chip-in saves working man’s par at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard chips in to save par after missing his tee shot into the left pine straw and escaping trouble at the par-4 18th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Stuard's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
