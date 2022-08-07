Brian Harman shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Brian Harman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

Harman tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Harman's 221 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.