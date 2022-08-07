  • Brett Drewitt shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Brett Drewitt makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brett Drewitt makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Wyndham

