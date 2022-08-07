Brett Drewitt shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Brett Drewitt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Drewitt finished his round tied for 57th at 4 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 19 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Davis Riley, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Drewitt's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Drewitt hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Drewitt hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his fifth shot and finishing with a double bogey. This moved Drewitt to 3 over for the day.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.