Brendon Todd comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Todd finished his round tied for 39th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Brendon Todd had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Todd had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Todd sank his approach from 154 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.