Brandon Wu finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandon Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Wu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 1 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wu chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Wu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wu to even for the round.