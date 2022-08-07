Bo Hoag shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 13th, Hoag's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoag had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.