Billy Horschel putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Billy Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Horschel's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Horschel had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Horschel's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.