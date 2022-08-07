Ben Kohles rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Kohles hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kohles finished his round tied for 54th at 5 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

Ben Kohles got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Kohles to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kohles's 171 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kohles had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.