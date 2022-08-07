Ben Griffin shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Ben Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day in 4th at 14 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; and Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Griffin's tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Griffin's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Griffin's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.