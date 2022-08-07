  • Ben Griffin shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Ben Griffin makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Griffin hit his approach shot to 2 feet on the closing hole at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Ben Griffin makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.