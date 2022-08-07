Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Lahiri's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Lahiri hit his 217 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lahiri had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Lahiri suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lahiri's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.