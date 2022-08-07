Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Putnam hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.