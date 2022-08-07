  • Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam makes 16-foot putt for birdie at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.