Alex Smalley shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 12th at 10 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Smalley's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Smalley hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Smalley hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Smalley hit his 193 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Smalley's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smalley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 6 under for the round.