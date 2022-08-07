Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 78th at 1 over; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 2 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Svensson hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.