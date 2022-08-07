Adam Scott shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Scott hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Scott chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scott hit an approach shot from 189 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Scott's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.