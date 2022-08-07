Aaron Wise putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Aaron Wise's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wise got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 1 under for the round.