Aaron Rai shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rai had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to even for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.