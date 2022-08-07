Zach Johnson finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Johnson got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Johnson's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.