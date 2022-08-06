Yannik Paul shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Yannik Paul hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

After a 290 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Paul chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Paul to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Paul had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paul to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Paul reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Paul hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Paul to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Paul reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Paul's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul to 3 under for the round.